7, May 2020

7 killed, 15 injured in Douala-Bafoussam highway road accident 0

A road accident in Cameroon’s eastern region killed 7 people and injured 15 others on Wednesday, according to local police.

The accident occurred Wednesday along the Douala-Bafoussam highway in the country’s Littoral region, the police said.

Witnesses said a truck collided head-on with a bus carrying 22 passengers. The 15 survivors have been sent to hospital, said the police.

Local authorities have ordered an immediate investigation into the accident.

Source: Xinhuanet