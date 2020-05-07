7, May 2020
A road accident in Cameroon’s eastern region killed 7 people and injured 15 others on Wednesday, according to local police.
The accident occurred Wednesday along the Douala-Bafoussam highway in the country’s Littoral region, the police said.
Witnesses said a truck collided head-on with a bus carrying 22 passengers. The 15 survivors have been sent to hospital, said the police.
Local authorities have ordered an immediate investigation into the accident.
Source: Xinhuanet
