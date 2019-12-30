30, December 2019
Pope Francis has appointed Bishop Andrew Nkea of the Mamfe Diocese as Archbishop of Bamenda. Cameroon Intelligence Report understands an announcement will be made soon inside the Bamenda Cathedral.
The Bishop of Mamfe will take over the role from Retired Archbishop Cornelius Esua.
Bishop Andrew Nkea to be announced as the new Archbishop of Bamenda 0
