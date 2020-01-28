President Biya has appointed new
28, January 2020
Biya appoints DOs to Southern Cameroons 0
President Biya has appointed new sub prefects in certain districts in Southern Cameroons. In the recent appointments condemned yesterday by the Ambazonia Vice President Dabney Yerima as an “act of incessant provocation”, Biya appointed Ely Besinga Itone as Divisional Officer for Muyuka in the Fako County.
Cameroon Concord News understands DO Ely Besinga replaced Tambe Thomas Tabot reportedly called to undisclosed administrative duties.
The French Cameroun dictator also promoted Saidou Moussa, to the position of Sub-Prefect of the district of Mbiane in the Bui County, North West Region. Mr Saidou Moussa takes over from Aimé Christian Chofor Che called to other functions.
By Rita Akana