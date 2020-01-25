The National Boundary Commission
(NBC), has embarked on sensitisation and advocacy visits to communities along
the Nigeria-Cameroon International Boundary in the Northeast.
According to a statement by the
commission’s Head of Press, Mrs Efe Ovuakporie, the aim is to reinforce peace
and cooperation, preparatory to the continuation of the demarcation of the
Nigeria/Cameroon boundary in line with the International Court of Justice (ICJ)
requirements
The sensitisation, which was led
by the Acting Director-General of the Commission, Mr Adamu Adaji, focused on
Adamawa and Taraba.
Adaji, while addressing the
Governor of Adamawa, Alhaji Ahmad Fintiri, said that the commission had been
crisscrossing several border communities in the country with the message of
peaceful co-existence.
“In the light of the previous
cooperation and successes recorded with the state government in similar
exercises, the team is in the state to seek further support in the
enlightenment of the people in border communities about the forthcoming pillar
emplacement exercise, LOT5.
“I also want to canvass for the
active participation of the relevant state boundary committee officials for
proper coordination and record purposes,” Adaji said.
The NBC boss called on the
Adamawa State government to assist the commission in the provision of Base and
Forward Camp Sites to support security and logistics for those that would be
engaged in the emplacement exercise.
In his response, Fintiri pledged
his government’s support, stressing that the exercise was in the interest of
the people in particular, and the country at large.
The NBC boss also visited the
chairmen of Ganye and Toungo Local Government Areas where he solicited for
their cooperation toward boosting awareness creation among their communities
ahead of the exercise.
The team equally visited the
traditional leader of Ganye Chiefdom who promised to mobilise his subjects to
assist the NBC team during the demarcation exercise.
The emplacement exercise,
otherwise known as the ‘Lot 5 stage’, is scheduled to take place at the Gotel
Mountain and will involve the emplacement of 322 pillars.
25, January 2020
Boundary commission sensitises Nigeria-Cameroon border communities on peaceful co-existence 0
The National Boundary Commission (NBC), has embarked on sensitisation and advocacy visits to communities along the Nigeria-Cameroon International Boundary in the Northeast.
According to a statement by the commission’s Head of Press, Mrs Efe Ovuakporie, the aim is to reinforce peace and cooperation, preparatory to the continuation of the demarcation of the Nigeria/Cameroon boundary in line with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) requirements
The sensitisation, which was led by the Acting Director-General of the Commission, Mr Adamu Adaji, focused on Adamawa and Taraba.
Adaji, while addressing the Governor of Adamawa, Alhaji Ahmad Fintiri, said that the commission had been crisscrossing several border communities in the country with the message of peaceful co-existence.
“In the light of the previous cooperation and successes recorded with the state government in similar exercises, the team is in the state to seek further support in the enlightenment of the people in border communities about the forthcoming pillar emplacement exercise, LOT5.
“I also want to canvass for the active participation of the relevant state boundary committee officials for proper coordination and record purposes,” Adaji said.
The NBC boss called on the Adamawa State government to assist the commission in the provision of Base and Forward Camp Sites to support security and logistics for those that would be engaged in the emplacement exercise.
In his response, Fintiri pledged his government’s support, stressing that the exercise was in the interest of the people in particular, and the country at large.
The NBC boss also visited the chairmen of Ganye and Toungo Local Government Areas where he solicited for their cooperation toward boosting awareness creation among their communities ahead of the exercise.
The team equally visited the traditional leader of Ganye Chiefdom who promised to mobilise his subjects to assist the NBC team during the demarcation exercise.
The emplacement exercise, otherwise known as the ‘Lot 5 stage’, is scheduled to take place at the Gotel Mountain and will involve the emplacement of 322 pillars.
Source (NAN)