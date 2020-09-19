19, September 2020

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich 8-0 Schalke 0

Bayern Munich have totally shocked Schalke by thrashing them 8-nil in their league opener.

Bayern started their fireworks as early as the 4th minute, as Serge Gnabry found the net with a fine shot. Leon Goretzka made it 2-nil with a low shot in the 19th minute.

The Bavarians added a 3rd through Robert Lewandowski, who scored a 31st-minute penalty. Gnabry then scored twice to get his hat-trick, before Thomas Muller bagged the 6th.

Leroy Sane capped his superb Bayern debut with a wonderful finish, as Jamal Musiala drilled-in the 8th to complete the rout.

Source: Presstv