19, September 2020
Bayern Munich have totally shocked Schalke by thrashing them 8-nil in their league opener.
Bayern started their fireworks as early as the 4th minute, as Serge Gnabry found the net with a fine shot. Leon Goretzka made it 2-nil with a low shot in the 19th minute.
The Bavarians added a 3rd through Robert Lewandowski, who scored a 31st-minute penalty. Gnabry then scored twice to get his hat-trick, before Thomas Muller bagged the 6th.
Leroy Sane capped his superb Bayern debut with a wonderful finish, as Jamal Musiala drilled-in the 8th to complete the rout.
Source: Presstv
19, September 2020
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich 8-0 Schalke 0
Bayern Munich have totally shocked Schalke by thrashing them 8-nil in their league opener.
Bayern started their fireworks as early as the 4th minute, as Serge Gnabry found the net with a fine shot. Leon Goretzka made it 2-nil with a low shot in the 19th minute.
The Bavarians added a 3rd through Robert Lewandowski, who scored a 31st-minute penalty. Gnabry then scored twice to get his hat-trick, before Thomas Muller bagged the 6th.
Leroy Sane capped his superb Bayern debut with a wonderful finish, as Jamal Musiala drilled-in the 8th to complete the rout.
Source: Presstv