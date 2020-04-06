Cameroonian telecoms industry regulator ART has called on mobile operators to lower prices because of the Covid-19 crisis, Business in Cameroon reported. ART said it has initiated negotiations with operators so that they can lower the prices of various services offered.
Cameroon and the virus: Biya regime asks mobile phone operators to lower service prices 0
Source: Telecompaper