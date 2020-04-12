Cameroon coronavirus cases climb to 820, total deaths reaches to 12 today 12-Apr-2020! Total confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) have increased to 820, while 12 people died due to the growing infection in the country.
Here are the latest cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in Cameroon:
12, April 2020
Source: NewsdeskIndia