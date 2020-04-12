12, April 2020

Cameroon coronavirus cases climb to 820, total deaths reaches to 12 today 12-Apr-2020! Total confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) have increased to 820, while 12 people died due to the growing infection in the country.

Here are the latest cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in Cameroon:

Sr. No.DateTotal CasesNew CasesTotal DeathsDeaths
1.18-Mar-202013300
2.19-Mar-202013000
3.20-Mar-2020271400
4.21-Mar-2020271400
5.22-Mar-202040000
6.23-Mar-2020561600
7.24-Mar-2020661011
8.25-Mar-202075910
9.26-Mar-202075010
10.27-Mar-2020911621
11.28-Mar-202091020
12.29-Mar-20201394864
13.30-Mar-2020139060
14.31-Mar-20201935460
15.01-Apr-20202334060
16.02-Apr-20203067371
17.03-Apr-202050920381
18.04-Apr-20205554691
19.05-Apr-20206509590
20.06-Apr-2020658890
21.07-Apr-20206852790
22.08-Apr-202073045101
23.09-Apr-202080373122
24.10-Apr-202082017120
25.11-Apr-20208200120
26.12-Apr-20208200120

