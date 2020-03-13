13, March 2020
13, March 2020
Cameroonian becomes Congo Kinshasa’s second coronavirus patient 0
Democratic Republic of Congo Health authorities confirm that a second person has tested positive for coronavirus in the country, and is being treated in hospital:
The patient is a 46-year-old Cameroonian national who lives in DR Congo with this family.
He returned to the country from France on 8 March, and did not show symptoms of the virus.
Congolese health authorities say they have so far identified 117 people who have come into contact with both of the country’s confirmed cases.
The news comes a day after doctors in DR Congo decided to return to work, ending a two-month strike.
Correspondents say the medical union signed an agreement with the government to improve their working conditions and pay.
Source: Report Focus News