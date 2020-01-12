12, January 2020

Cameroonian Real Betis midfielder joins Almeria on loan 0

The Cameroon international made just five appearances for Rubi’s side in the first-half of the campaign

Real Betis have confirmed the temporary transfer of Cameroon international Wilfrid Kaptoum to Segunda Division side Almeria until June.

The midfielder, who played only five times in the first half of the season, signed an extension to his current deal first before departing for Betis’ city rivals.

