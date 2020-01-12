12, January 2020
The Cameroon international made just five appearances for Rubi’s side in the first-half of the campaign
Real Betis have confirmed the temporary transfer of Cameroon international Wilfrid Kaptoum to Segunda Division side Almeria until June.
The midfielder, who played only five times in the first half of the season, signed an extension to his current deal first before departing for Betis’ city rivals.
Source: Goal.com
12, January 2020
Cameroonian Real Betis midfielder joins Almeria on loan 0
The Cameroon international made just five appearances for Rubi’s side in the first-half of the campaign
Real Betis have confirmed the temporary transfer of Cameroon international Wilfrid Kaptoum to Segunda Division side Almeria until June.
The midfielder, who played only five times in the first half of the season, signed an extension to his current deal first before departing for Betis’ city rivals.
Source: Goal.com