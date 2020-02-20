The Commonwealth
Secretary-General has issued the following statement in response to an attack
on a village in north-west Cameroon on 14 February which reportedly left 23
people dead, the majority of them children.
“I strongly condemn the recent
killings of civilians, including women and children in the North-West of
Cameroon on 14 February 2020.
“We noted the Government
announcement that there would be a full investigation into the incident. We
encourage the Government to conduct an impartial investigation, for
perpetrators to be held accountable and for results to be made public.
“The Commonwealth strongly
condemns all forms of violence, and in particular, the loss of lives of
innocent civilians including women and children.
“Cameroon is a noted member of
the Human Rights Council and as such we are minded of General Comment 13 to the
Convention on the Rights of the Child to freedom from all forms of violence
which is underscored by the understanding that no violence against children is
justifiable, all violence against children is preventable.
“I continue to convey these
concerns to the Government of Cameroon, and the Commonwealth stands ready to
support solutions that will address the root causes of this conflict.”
20, February 2020
Commonwealth Secretary-General statement on Ngarbuh Massacre 0
The Commonwealth Secretary-General has issued the following statement in response to an attack on a village in north-west Cameroon on 14 February which reportedly left 23 people dead, the majority of them children.
Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland said:
“I strongly condemn the recent killings of civilians, including women and children in the North-West of Cameroon on 14 February 2020.
“We noted the Government announcement that there would be a full investigation into the incident. We encourage the Government to conduct an impartial investigation, for perpetrators to be held accountable and for results to be made public.
“The Commonwealth strongly condemns all forms of violence, and in particular, the loss of lives of innocent civilians including women and children.
“Cameroon is a noted member of the Human Rights Council and as such we are minded of General Comment 13 to the Convention on the Rights of the Child to freedom from all forms of violence which is underscored by the understanding that no violence against children is justifiable, all violence against children is preventable.
“I continue to convey these concerns to the Government of Cameroon, and the Commonwealth stands ready to support solutions that will address the root causes of this conflict.”
Secretary-General The Rt Hon Patricia Scotland QC