There are now more than over 9,300 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.
According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. The whole of Africa has rising cases with only three countries holding out as of April 6.
We shall keep updating this list which will be put in sub-continental blocs: East, West, Central, southern and North Africa. All statistics are sourced from Africa CDC updates, from the John Hopkins University and from official government data.
The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs, like Tanzania in East Africa, despite belonging to EAC and SADC.
Major stats as at April 3
Confirmed cases = 9,393
Number of deaths = 445
Recoveries = 906
Infected countries = 51
Virus-free countries = 3
Countries in alphabetical order
Algeria – 1,320
Angola – 14
Benin – 66
Botswana – 6
Burkina Faso – 345
Burundi – 3
Cameroon – 650
Cape Verde – 7
Central African Republic – 8
Chad – 9
Congo-Brazzaville – 45
DR Congo – 154
Djibouti – 59
Egypt – 1,173
Equatorial Guinea – 16
Eritrea – 29
Ethiopia – 44
Eswatini – 9
Gabon – 24
(The) Gambia – 4
Ghana – 214
Guinea – 121
Guinea-Bissau – 18
Ivory Coast – 261
Kenya – 142
Liberia – 13
Libya – 18
Madagascar – 72
Malawi – 4
Mali – 45
Mauritania – 6
Mauritius – 227
Morocco – 1,113
Mozambique – 10
Namibia – 16
Niger – 184
Nigeria- 232
Rwanda – 104
Senegal – 222
Seychelles – 10
Sierra Leone – 6
Somalia – 7
South Africa – 1,655
South Sudan – 1
Sudan – 12
Tanzania – 22
Togo – 44
Tunisia – 574
Uganda – 52
Zambia – 39
Zimbabwe – 9
Virus-free = Sao Tome and Principe, Comoros, Lesotho, South Sudan
6, April 2020
Culled from Africa News