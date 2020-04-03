There are now more than over 6,700 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.
According to the latest data by the Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. The whole of Africa has rising cases with a handful of countries holding out.
We shall keep updating this list which will be put in sub-continental blocs: East, West, Central, southern and North Africa. All statistics are sourced from Africa CDC updates, from the John Hopkins University and from official government data.
The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs, like Tanzania in East Africa, despite belonging to EAC and SADC.SUGGESTED READING: Malawi records three cases of coronavirus
Major stats as at April 3
Confirmed cases = 7, 064 Number of deaths = 290 Recoveries =622 Infected countries = 50 Virus-free countries = 4
Countries in alphabetical order
Algeria – 986
Angola – 8
Benin – 13
Botswana – 4
Burkina Faso – 306
Burundi – 3
Cameroon – 233
Cape Verde – 6
Central African Republic – 8
Chad – 8
Congo-Brazzaville – 22
DR Congo – 134
Djibouti – 40
Egypt – 865
Equatorial Guinea – 15
Eritrea – 22
Ethiopia – 35
Eswatini – 9
Gabon – 21
(The) Gambia – 4
Ghana – 204
Guinea – 52
Guinea-Bissau – 9
Ivory Coast – 194
Kenya – 110
Liberia – 6
Libya – 11
Madagascar – 59
Malawi – 3
Mali – 36
Mauritania – 6
Mauritius – 169
Morocco – 735
Mozambique – 10
Namibia – 14
Niger – 98
Nigeria- 184
Rwanda – 84
Senegal – 195
Seychelles – 10
Sierra Leone – 2
Somalia – 5
South Africa – 1,462
Sudan – 8
Tanzania – 20
Togo – 39
Tunisia – 455
Uganda – 45
Zambia – 39
Zimbabwe – 9
Virus-free = Sao Tome and Principe, Comoros, Lesotho, South Sudan
Culled from Africa News