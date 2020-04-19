Chelsea players are in extensive talks with the club over a potential 10 percent pay cut amid the financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Blues director Marina Granovskaia is leading the discussions on the club side with captain Cesar Azpilicueta representing the first-team squad.
If Chelsea can convince their players to take a 10 percent pay cut, it will save the club between 8 and 10 million pounds in the financial fight against the pandemic.
Premier League players have come under huge pressure to accept pay cuts or deferrals during the pandemic, but the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) has refused a 30 percent pay cut proposed by the Premier League.
19, April 2020
Source: Presstv