30, June 2020
The Confederation of African Football has made the decision to move the African Cup of Nations to January 2022.
The tournament was supposed to take place in January 2021, but the coronavirus pandemic has caused the postponement of plans.
All African footballers including Liverpool stars such as Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita will therefore not miss any part of the next season due to international duty.
This will come as good news for Liverpool fans – the African Cup of Nations has been officially postponed until January 2022.
In a meeting today, the Confederation of African Football made the decision to postpone AFCON by a year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The tournament was originally planned to take place in January 2021 but has now been pushed back a year.
Source: Tribuna.com
