A close adviser to the head of Sudan’s sovereign council and a key figure behind burgeoning clandestine relations between the Northeast African country and the Israeli regime has died of the novel coronavirus after being flown to Occupied Territories to receive treatment.
English newspaper the Jerusalem Post, citing a report published by Israel’s Channel 13 television network, said Najwa Gadaheldam had passed away, just days after contracting the highly contagious virus.
Channel 13 added that an Israeli plane landed in Khartoum International Airport on Tuesday morning with senior diplomatic officials, medical personnel and equipment, after learning of Gadaheldam’s condition.
The Israeli medical team arrived too late when the Sudanese diplomat was already in critical condition. Gadaheldam later died from complications stemming from the coronavirus.
Earlier this week, the office of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed that the 70-year-old chairman of the Likud party and Sudanese leader, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, had a telephone conversation on the first day of Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marked the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.
The two official apparently discussed ways to strengthen mutual ties during the phone call.
1, June 2020
Source: Presstv