28, May 2020
An afternoon fire outbreak has gutted the Douala New Bell Prison.
The fire, which started late this afternoon, has caused panic in the Douala metropolis with major streets leading to the prison cordoned off by mobile police officers.
Confirming the incident to our London Bureau Chief, a prison guard observed that it was too early to assess the damage done to the facility and the number of inmates injured in the fire incident.
Cameroon Concord News has also not been able to establish if all Southern Cameroons prisoners of conscience are safe.
By Fon Lawrence in Douala
