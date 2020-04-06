Bayern Munich have confirmed that players will return to training on Monday for the 1st time since the Bundesliga was suspended due to the coronavirus.
The Bavarians said in a statement that the training session will be held in coordination with government policy and the relevant authorities. It added that players will train in small groups and that all hygiene regulations will be strictly observed.
The club also urged supporters to stay away from the training ground in order to further slow the spread of the deadly virus. Bayern’s return to training is in line with the German Football League’s policies.
DFL had recommended that clubs should not train until the 5th of April. Germany’s top flight, which was initially halted on the 13th of March, will remain suspended until at least the 30th of April, with Bayern sitting atop, 4 points clear of Borussia Dortmund.
6, April 2020
Football: Bayern Munich to resume training despite coronavirus pandemic 0
Source: Presstv