3, November 2020
Former Argentina legend Diego Maradona has been hospitalized due to poor health conditions.
Maradona was reportedly taken to a clinic in La Plata to undergo tests. His hospitalization was not related to the coronavirus pandemic, as he had tested negative in recent days.
He will be held under observation for at least three days. The specific details of his ailment was not revealed.
The 1986 World Cup winner who celebrated his 60th birthday last week has suffered frequent periods in hospital over the years mainly due to drug and alcohol abuse and poor health.
