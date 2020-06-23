The Belgium international found the back of the net as the Black and Blues edged Claudio Ranieri’s men at Giuseppe Meazza
23, June 2020
Football: Inter Milan’s Lukaku equals two Eto’o records against Sampdoria 0
The Belgium international found the back of the net as the Black and Blues edged Claudio Ranieri’s men at Giuseppe Meazza
Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku equalled two Samuel Eto’o records in his side’s 2-1 narrow victory against Sampdoria in Sunday’s Serie A game.
The Belgium international opened the scoring for the Black and Blues in the 10th minute of the game after he was set up by Christian Eriksen.
The strike is the 18th league goal of the former Manchester United and Everton striker, thus becoming the seventh Inter player to reach the 18 goal-mark in a single Serie A campaign after Cameroon legend Samuel Eto’o, Mauro Icardi, Diego Milito, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Christian Vieri and Ronaldo.
Source: Goal.com