Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have extended their lead at the top of the English Premier League to 13 points with a game in hand, after outclassing their second-placed hosts Leicester City 4-0 on Boxing Day.
Liverpool dominated the first half, and went ahead in the 31st minute, when Brazilian Roberto Firmino nodded home a cross at the back post.
Leicester kept the score-line respectable only until the 71st minute, as James Milner set in motion a 3-goal blitz from the penalty spot after a handball in the area.
Firmino then bagged his second of the night, after firing into the top corner, to finish off a beautiful team effort in the 74th minute.
Trent Alexander-Arnold, who had helped set-up all of his side’s first 3 goals, rounded off the rout by drilling home the 4th from outside the box.
Liverpool now have 52 points from 18 matches, while Leicester are on 39 from 19.
27, December 2019
Football: Liverpool crushes Leicester City to go 13 points clear
