Kick-off starts at 9pm today Sunday in a historic Champions League final, played behind closed doors in Lisbon due to Covid-19.
French champions PSG are hoping to win club football’s most prestigious tournament for the first time – but Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and teammates face formidable opponents in Bayern Munich, led by striking juggernaut Robert Lewandowski.
23, August 2020
Football: PSG take on Bayern Munich in first-ever Champions League final 0
