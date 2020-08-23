23, August 2020

Football: PSG take on Bayern Munich in first-ever Champions League final 0

Kick-off starts at 9pm today Sunday in a historic Champions League final, played behind closed doors in Lisbon due to Covid-19.

 French champions PSG are hoping to win club football’s most prestigious tournament for the first time – but Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and teammates face formidable opponents in Bayern Munich, led by striking juggernaut Robert Lewandowski.

France 24 is providing live coverage