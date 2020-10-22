4 years after the Eseka train accident in French Cameroun which according to CPDM crime syndicate figures killed 79 people and injured 551, the promises made by the Biya Francophone regime are still awaited by the victims.
On 21 October 2016, the derailment of an Inter City 152 train plunged the entire CEMAC region into shock. Following the accident described as the “worst tragedy” experienced by the Bolloré group, the regime in Yaoundé had promised to build a memorial for the victims.
Among Yaoundé’s numerous promises, the then Prime Minister Philemon Yang announced the redevelopment of the Eséka-Makak-Ngoumou highway and the provision of medical ambulance to the district hospital of Eséka.
Cameroon Railway Company, Camrail reportedly made the compensation of victims its priority and paid the funeral expenses of the deceased. Approximately 215 million CFA francs (about 327,995 euros) was handed over to the families of the victims on October 3, 2018 in Yaoundé.
Cameroon Concord News understands that as of 31 July 2019, a majority of the injured passengers had already been compensated while three cases that were subject to a medical evacuation abroad were still being treated.
While the Bolloré subsidiary has respected its commitments, Yaoundé’s promises are still being awaited.
Indeed, 4 years later, La Republique du Cameroun is still waiting for the completion of construction work at the Eseka train accident memorial, the redevelopment of the Eséka-Makak-Ngoumou highway and the provision of medical ambulances to the district hospital of Eséka.
All these promises were announced in the presence of the international media with great fanfare by the Biya regime in the wake of the worst railway tragedy in French Country’s history.
22, October 2020
Four years after the Eseka train accident: CPDM Crime Syndicate’s list of broken, failed promises 0
4 years after the Eseka train accident in French Cameroun which according to CPDM crime syndicate figures killed 79 people and injured 551, the promises made by the Biya Francophone regime are still awaited by the victims.
On 21 October 2016, the derailment of an Inter City 152 train plunged the entire CEMAC region into shock. Following the accident described as the “worst tragedy” experienced by the Bolloré group, the regime in Yaoundé had promised to build a memorial for the victims.
Among Yaoundé’s numerous promises, the then Prime Minister Philemon Yang announced the redevelopment of the Eséka-Makak-Ngoumou highway and the provision of medical ambulance to the district hospital of Eséka.
Cameroon Railway Company, Camrail reportedly made the compensation of victims its priority and paid the funeral expenses of the deceased. Approximately 215 million CFA francs (about 327,995 euros) was handed over to the families of the victims on October 3, 2018 in Yaoundé.
Cameroon Concord News understands that as of 31 July 2019, a majority of the injured passengers had already been compensated while three cases that were subject to a medical evacuation abroad were still being treated.
While the Bolloré subsidiary has respected its commitments, Yaoundé’s promises are still being awaited.
Indeed, 4 years later, La Republique du Cameroun is still waiting for the completion of construction work at the Eseka train accident memorial, the redevelopment of the Eséka-Makak-Ngoumou highway and the provision of medical ambulances to the district hospital of Eséka.
All these promises were announced in the presence of the international media with great fanfare by the Biya regime in the wake of the worst railway tragedy in French Country’s history.
By Rita Akana