At least 53 people died of burns when a passenger bus collided with a truck carrying adulterated fuel in western Cameroon on Wednesday. The collision led to the two vehicles going up in flames, governor of the region, Awa Fonka Augustine said.
“The dead are not identified, they are all burned,” he said at a press briefing. The governor also said 29 people were seriously injured in the accident which occurred in Dschang.
Awa Fonka Augustine added that this could “be due to fog” and that the van had “a braking defect”, according to initial findings.
The 70-seater bus hit the oncoming van around 3:30 a.m. local time at the Dschang Cliff, an area known to be dangerous for drivers because of its many hills and gullies.
At the end of December 2020, at least 37 people, including 10 women and four children, were killed in another bus accident in this Central African nation.
27, January 2021
French Cameroun: At least 53 dead, 29 seriously injured 0
Source: Africa News