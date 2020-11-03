Paul Biya, on Monday, November 2, 2020, signed a decree appointing Victor Ndoki as Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany.
The Secretary General at the General Delegation for National Security from 2006 to 2015 will replace Jean Marc Mpay in office since August 22, 2008.
The new Biya appointee, Victor Ndoki, who is now in charge of heading the representation of La Republique du Cameroun in the Federal Republic of Germany, has the mission to promote his country’s battered image in Germany in the political, economic and cultural fields.
The Embassy in Berlin also covers the following countries: Austria, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Czech Republic.
French Cameroun: Biya appoints Victor Ndoki as ambassador to Germany
By Fon Lawrence