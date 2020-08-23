23, August 2020
Rival factions of the ruling CPDM crime syndicate are clashing over every government initiative as end of Biya’s reign looms.
A recent U-turn on management of the Ebo forest is only the latest incident in unending clan warfare that is tearing Cameroon’s government apart, reports Africa Intelligence
French Cameroun: CPDM rival factions clash over every government initiative as end of Biya's reign looms
