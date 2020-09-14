Short of viable planes, Camair-Co is under some form of CPDM pressure after ministers’ road accident in the Far North Region of French Cameroun.
The three French Cameroun members of government were forced to travel by road for want of available Camair-Co aircraft and ended up in a river. The accident puts the national carrier’s management in a bind, reported Africa Intelligence.
14, September 2020
French Cameroun Ministers can no longer count on Camair-Co
