How a Southern Cameroons Magistrate, wife, 2 year old son died in gory auto crash in Yaoundé
Tragedy struck, early today, as the son of a renowned North West CPDM Senator Ignatius Dinga, his wife and 2 year old son died in a fatal auto crash along Mballa II district in Yaoundé.
Cameroon Info.Net reported that Magistrate Alain Dinga, his wife Pelagie Nahbula, Pelagie’s dad and her son died instantly.
The late magistrate and members of his family were said to be travelling in his Toyota Yarris from the Bastos neighborhood via Mballa II when the accident occurred.
Eye witnesses say the crash took place around 3:00 am when a truck driver descending from Mballa II completely lost control of his vehicle and crushed the small Toyota Yarris that was driven by the late Magistrate Alain Dinga.
Police in Yaounde are yet to comment on the incident.
By Oke Akombi Ayukepi Akap with files from Rita Akana