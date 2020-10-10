Goalkeeper Andre Onana and midfielder Pierre Kunde Malong won’t play in Cameroon’s friendly game against Japan on Friday as both returned positive test results for Covid-19.
Cameroon team doctor William Ngatchou revealed on Thursday in a press conference that both Andre Onana and Pierre Kunde Malong have tested positive for Coronavirus and won’t be part of the Cameroon squad for the friendly game against Japan at the Stadion Galgenwaard in Utrecht, Netherlands.
According to Dr. Ngatchou, the two players have been in contact with virus carriers for over six weeks although neither of them developed any symptoms, pointing out that In such cases a patient can’t test negative one day and positive the next as all the results of the players’ tests were negative last Monday.
Cameroon’s squad will comprise 17 players only
In compliance with FIFA regulations, the two players won’t be part of Cameroon’s plans for tomorrow’s game, which leaves coach Antonio Conceicao with a 17-player squad for the friendly, as three more players will miss the game due to other medical issues.
Onana contracts the virus a second time
This is the second time for Andre Onana to contract the infection as he had tested positive for Covid-19 in August and managed to recover.
The game against Japan is the Cameroon squads first meeting following the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak that put all football-related activities on hold since last March as the Indomitable Lions are preparing for the third round of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers group stage scheduled for November.
10, October 2020
Indomitable Lions: Two players test positive for Covid-19 ahead of Japan game 0
Goalkeeper Andre Onana and midfielder Pierre Kunde Malong won’t play in Cameroon’s friendly game against Japan on Friday as both returned positive test results for Covid-19.
Cameroon team doctor William Ngatchou revealed on Thursday in a press conference that both Andre Onana and Pierre Kunde Malong have tested positive for Coronavirus and won’t be part of the Cameroon squad for the friendly game against Japan at the Stadion Galgenwaard in Utrecht, Netherlands.
According to Dr. Ngatchou, the two players have been in contact with virus carriers for over six weeks although neither of them developed any symptoms, pointing out that In such cases a patient can’t test negative one day and positive the next as all the results of the players’ tests were negative last Monday.
Cameroon’s squad will comprise 17 players only
In compliance with FIFA regulations, the two players won’t be part of Cameroon’s plans for tomorrow’s game, which leaves coach Antonio Conceicao with a 17-player squad for the friendly, as three more players will miss the game due to other medical issues.
Onana contracts the virus a second time
This is the second time for Andre Onana to contract the infection as he had tested positive for Covid-19 in August and managed to recover.
The game against Japan is the Cameroon squads first meeting following the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak that put all football-related activities on hold since last March as the Indomitable Lions are preparing for the third round of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers group stage scheduled for November.
Source: m.allfootballapp.com