18, March 2020
86 year old mega star Manu Dibango the author
of “Soul Makossa” has tested positive for the Coronavirus. However,
according to his manager, the artist is recovering and is not in any danger.
In France, where the Cameroonian
superstar lives, the Coronavirus epidemic has already caused the death of 175
people.
French public health officials
also did announce that the European nation now has 7730 confirmed cases of
COVID-19.
By Chi Prudence Asong
18, March 2020
Jazz legend Manu Dibango recovering from coronavirus 0
86 year old mega star Manu Dibango the author of “Soul Makossa” has tested positive for the Coronavirus. However, according to his manager, the artist is recovering and is not in any danger.
In France, where the Cameroonian superstar lives, the Coronavirus epidemic has already caused the death of 175 people.
French public health officials also did announce that the European nation now has 7730 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
By Chi Prudence Asong