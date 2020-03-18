18, March 2020

Jazz legend Manu Dibango recovering from coronavirus 0

 86 year old mega star Manu Dibango the author of “Soul Makossa” has tested positive for the Coronavirus. However, according to his manager, the artist is recovering and is not in any danger.

In France, where the Cameroonian superstar lives, the Coronavirus epidemic has already caused the death of 175 people.

French public health officials also did announce that the European nation now has 7730 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

By Chi Prudence Asong