3, February 2020
Kondengui: There are reasons why Barrister Akere Muna met President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe 0
Jailed Ambazonia leader President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe has held a meeting with Barrister Akere Muna on the proposed Southern Cameroons international conference in Kenya, the Paris-based Jeune Afrique reported.
The pan Africa media house noted that Sisiku Ayuk Tabe reiterated his desire to hold talks with the French Cameroun government on a neutral ground to discuss the terms of separation adding that jail is a part of the path toward freedom and has a poetic beauty to it.
Barrister Muna and the president of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia who was sentenced in August 2019 to life imprisonment for acts of secession and terrorism by a French Cameroun military tribunal met on the 28th of January 2020 at Kondengui prison.
According to Jeune Afrique N°3082 published on February 2 to 8, 2020, the two men discussed the symposium on Cameroon which is due to be held in Kenya next April.
Muna pleaded with the Ambazonia leader to put a stop to the armed conflict and give a chance to the organizing committee of the Kenya talks based in Addis Ababa to help seek a lasting solution to the crisis in Southern Cameroons.
By Rita Akana