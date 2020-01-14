French President Emmanuel Macron
says that he “hopes to convince” his US counterpart Donald Trump to
keep American troops in Africa, after a top general said the Pentagon was
weighing a troop reduction.
“If the Americans decided to
leave Africa, this would be very bad news for us,” Macron said after a
summit meeting with leaders of five Sahel nations fighting a mounting Islamist
insurgency.
(Source: AFP)