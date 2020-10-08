8, October 2020
Eleven political and military figures arrested during Mali’s coup have been released, including former prime minister Boubou Cisse, the transition authorities announced.
New army strongman Assimi Goita issued an official statement late Wednesday saying “the political and military personalities arrested on August 18 have been set free”.
They would however “remain at the disposition of the courts if needed”.
Those released including former National Assembly speaker Moussa Timbine and eight generals.
The rebels put in place a president and a transition government while retaining a grip on power.
A transition government tasked with leading Mali back to civilian rule was appointed on Monday, with numerous members of the junta occupying key posts.
Colonel Goita was named vice president of the transition government last month.
West African regional bloc ECOWAS on Tuesday lifted its tough sanctions on Mali after recording “notable advances towards constitutional normalisation”.
The 15-nation group called for the civilian and military figures detained during the bloodless coup to be freed.
ECOWAS has also demanded the dissolution of the junta, which calls itself the National Council for the Salvation of the People.
(AFP)
