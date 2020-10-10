MTN Cameroon has entered into a two-year partnership agreement with the country’s National Employment Fund (NEF) to source and employ local human resources for its operations.
The partnership seeks to scale up employment as well as improve the quality of human resources in the country. It will be implemented through NEF’s three core programmes: Employment Program for Graduate Citizens, Youth Employment Retirement Programme and Support Programme for the Return of Cameroonian Immigrants.
Between 2019 and 2020, the telecommunications operator trained 200 trainees and job seekers over a period of three to six months as part of a youth internship programme.
The NEF’s main responsibility will be to regularly provide MTN Cameroon with its database of job seekers which the telco will consider for its recruitment operations.
“For our future recruitments, the database of job seekers of the National Employment Fund will be made available to MTN Cameroon and the National Employment Fund will accompany us in the shortlisting and selection of the most relevant local profiles… All these services will be provided free of charge,” said MTN Cameroon CEO Stephen Blewett.
He added that the company remains eager to make use of local talent and will continue to offer employees “a pleasant work environment where they can develop and grow while providing customers with products and services”.
“Our belief is that, we can continue to provide Cameroonians with quality products and services, thanks to the expertise of local talent,” Blewett noted, adding that it is MTN’s own contribution to fast-track the development of Cameroon’s digital economy ecosystem.
The agreement was signed by Blewett and Camille Mouté à Bidias, General Manager of the NEF in the economic capital Douala on 8 October.
Source: ITWEB.Africa