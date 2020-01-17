17, January 2020

MTN Group changes CEO in Cameroon, South Sudan 0

MTN Group announced that Gordian Kyomukama has been appointed as the new MTN South Sudan CEO, effective 21 January. Kyomukama is a seasoned telecoms executive, with close to 30 years of experience in the sector, most of which has been with MTN. He started at MTN Uganda as part of the operator’s pioneer team and has also undertaken secondment opportunities in Rwanda, Cameroon and Ivory Coast, in the course of his tenure. Prior to returning to Uganda, he was Chief Technology and Information Officer of MTN Liberia.

In other changes, MTN Cameroon CEO Hendrik Kastee, will be leaving MTN at the end of March, due to personal reasons. He will serve out his notice over the next two months, and a successor will be announced when finalised. 

Source: Telecompaper