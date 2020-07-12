The CEO of Theo Light Health Foundation, Mrs Helen Ani, advised widows of Akwa Ibom state to make themselves familiar with the major prevention techniques of the on-going pandemic, COVID-19. Speaking to 150 widows drawn from all works of life during the just celebrated International Widows Day, the health personnel described the pandemic as deadly but cautioned that the disease can be treated if diagnosed early.
The occasion, which held at the Scripture Union Hall Uruan in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, was organised by the Belinda Babila Foundation.
In her presentation, Mrs Ani lectured the women on the necessity of obeying the laid down regulations to combat the disease. She advised them to wash their hands under running water with soap regularly, use hand sanitizers, always wear face masks, and keep social distance. Helen whose foundation caters for female teenagers who are victims of unwanted pregnancies as a result of rape, admonished the women not to brood over their situation but to shun empathy and occupy themselves in socio economic activities. She thanked Belinda Babila Foundation for reaching out to widows and for giving her the opportunity to educate the women on COVID-19.
For her part, Rev. Mrs Relindis Ngum Ojong, BBF representative in Nigeria reminded the women that though their husbsnds have moved to the world beyond, they have a super husband in Jesus Christ. She advised them to trust in him because He never fails.
It should be recalled that the Belinda Babila Foundation BBF which is a nongovernmental organization, celebrated this year’s International Widows day in Nigeria, Ghana and Cameroon.
12, July 2020
Nigeria: Widows in Akwa Ibom drilled on COVID-19 prevention
By Tina Nene Nganda in Nigeria