Liverpool have stretched their
lead at the top of the Premier League standings to a colossal 16 points with a
hard-fought 2-1 win at Wolves.
It was the Premier League leaders
who struck first and it only took 8 minutes as Jordan Henderson arrived to meet
Trent Alexander-Arnold’s delivery from a corner. However, that lead was
canceled out in the 58th minute when Raul Jimenez finished off a devastating
counterattack with a powerful header.
Wolves seemed to be heading for a
deserved point until the Merseyside Reds found a way through, as they somehow
always do. Roberto Firmino secured the win for his team as he cut inside in the
box before lashing the ball into the far corner with only six minutes to go.
24, January 2020
Premier League: Liverpool extends lead to 16 points 0
Liverpool have stretched their lead at the top of the Premier League standings to a colossal 16 points with a hard-fought 2-1 win at Wolves.
It was the Premier League leaders who struck first and it only took 8 minutes as Jordan Henderson arrived to meet Trent Alexander-Arnold’s delivery from a corner. However, that lead was canceled out in the 58th minute when Raul Jimenez finished off a devastating counterattack with a powerful header.
Wolves seemed to be heading for a deserved point until the Merseyside Reds found a way through, as they somehow always do. Roberto Firmino secured the win for his team as he cut inside in the box before lashing the ball into the far corner with only six minutes to go.
Source: Presstv