Spain and the United Kingdom have recorded their biggest one-day death tolls from the novel coronavirus, which has so far infected over 900,000 people across the world.
Spain on Wednesday recorded its highest daily death toll – another 864 people – while infections jumped to 102,136, up from 94,417.
The country, which has the second highest number of COVID-19 fatalities after Italy, has imposed a lockdown that brings economic activity to a virtual standstill.
The UK’s death toll also rose by 563 in 24 hours, a record jump that brought the number of patients who died in hospital to 2,352, the country’s Health Ministry announced.
The death toll in the United States has also exceeded 4,000 and the number of confirmed cases surpassed 200,000.
Also in Germany, the social distancing measures were extended through the end of the Easter holiday break (at least April 19), Chancellor Angela Merkel announced on Wednesday following a call with state leaders.
“A pandemic doesn’t take a vacation,” Merkel said announcing the decision. The restrictions were initially due to end on April 5.
The decision was made shortly after the country confirmed 5,453 new cases, including 149 deaths. The figures increased Germany’s death toll to 909 and total cases to 77,558, according to the data collected by Johns Hopkins University.
Right now, at least 926,095 people have been infected by the deadly virus across the world, out of whom 46,252 have died, and 193,031 have recovered.
On Tuesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the coronavirus outbreak as the worst global crisis since World War II, warning that it could trigger conflicts around the world.
He said that the large magnitude of the crisis was due to “a disease that represents a threat to everybody in the world and… an economic impact that will bring a recession that probably has no parallel in the recent past.”
“A stronger and more effective response… is only possible in solidarity if everybody comes together and if we forget political games and understand that it is humankind that is at stake,” Guterres said.
2, April 2020
Record COVID-19 deaths in Europe as global cases surpass 900,000 0
Spain and the United Kingdom have recorded their biggest one-day death tolls from the novel coronavirus, which has so far infected over 900,000 people across the world.
Spain on Wednesday recorded its highest daily death toll – another 864 people – while infections jumped to 102,136, up from 94,417.
The country, which has the second highest number of COVID-19 fatalities after Italy, has imposed a lockdown that brings economic activity to a virtual standstill.
The UK’s death toll also rose by 563 in 24 hours, a record jump that brought the number of patients who died in hospital to 2,352, the country’s Health Ministry announced.
The death toll in the United States has also exceeded 4,000 and the number of confirmed cases surpassed 200,000.
Also in Germany, the social distancing measures were extended through the end of the Easter holiday break (at least April 19), Chancellor Angela Merkel announced on Wednesday following a call with state leaders.
“A pandemic doesn’t take a vacation,” Merkel said announcing the decision. The restrictions were initially due to end on April 5.
The decision was made shortly after the country confirmed 5,453 new cases, including 149 deaths. The figures increased Germany’s death toll to 909 and total cases to 77,558, according to the data collected by Johns Hopkins University.
Right now, at least 926,095 people have been infected by the deadly virus across the world, out of whom 46,252 have died, and 193,031 have recovered.
On Tuesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the coronavirus outbreak as the worst global crisis since World War II, warning that it could trigger conflicts around the world.
He said that the large magnitude of the crisis was due to “a disease that represents a threat to everybody in the world and… an economic impact that will bring a recession that probably has no parallel in the recent past.”
“A stronger and more effective response… is only possible in solidarity if everybody comes together and if we forget political games and understand that it is humankind that is at stake,” Guterres said.
Source: Presstv