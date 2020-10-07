Russian President Vladimir Putin says some of his close relatives and people in his inner circle have already been vaccinated against the new coronavirus.
“My close ones, my close relatives, people who are working around me got vaccinated. I’m speaking about dozens of people — approximately about 50,” Putin said on Tuesday, according to TASS.
“Almost the entire command of the Russian Defense Ministry and other special services were inoculated,” the Russian president added.
Russia was the first country to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, and Putin announced that one of his daughters had received the inoculation and developed sustainable immunity against the disease in late August.
7, October 2020
Russia: President Putin says relatives, associates vaccinated for COVID-19
