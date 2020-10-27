27, October 2020

Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett to US Supreme Court in victory for Republicans 0

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate handed President Donald Trump a major pre-election political victory on Monday by confirming his Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, with the White House planning a celebratory event afterward.

The Senate voted 52-48, with Democrats unified in opposing Barrett’s confirmation, which creates a 6-3 conservative majority on the high court. One Republican, Susan Collins, voted against the confirmation.

The ceremony planned at the White House comes a month after a similar event was linked to a Covid-19 outbreak that preceded Trump’s own infection. Barrett will succeed liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last month.

Source: Reuters