Stéphane Semengue , son of retired General Pierre Semengue has passed away today April 16, 2020 in Yaoundé, following an undisclosed illness.
The son of the controversial Cameroon top army brass General Pierre Semengue recently took ill and spent a month in a Yaoundé hospital. His condition stabilized but suddenly worsened three days ago.
Family sources say he died this morning in the French Cameroun capital of Yaounde.
Stéphane Semengue was not only known as the son of the former Cameroon army chief of staff. He was also the director of a company known as TKC SOS, a company which in recent years had problems with the associative branch of the mythical Tonnere Kalala Football club of Mvog-Ada where his dad had been chief executive.
16, April 2020
Son of former Cameroon army chief of staff General Pierre Semengue dies in Yaounde 0
By Rita Akana