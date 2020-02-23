The United Nations World Food
23, February 2020
Southern Cameroons Crisis: Cameroon gov’t army soldiers kill beneficiary at a World Food Programme centre in Ekona 0
The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) is disturbed by news of the killing of a beneficiary by military men at the site of a food distribution near Ekona, in the South West Region of Cameroon.
“Our sympathies and condolences are with the bereaved family,” said WFP West Africa Regional Director Chris Nikoi, “and we condemn the breach of humanitarian space by armed groups and security forces in the crisis affecting the South West and North West regions of Cameroon.”
“We strongly urge respect of humanitarian operations and the protection of civilians by all parties,” Nikoi said.
Violent clashes between armed groups and security forces in the two regions of Cameroon have led to displacement, leaving tens of thousands of people in need of humanitarian assistance.