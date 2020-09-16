At least two Cameroonian soldiers and a civilian were killed on September 14 in an improvised explosive device blast in Bongong Barombi, a locality in the the Ndian County, Southern zone of Southern Cameroons.
The soldiers loyal to the French Cameroun regime in Yaounde were reportedly on patrol when the device planted along the road exploded.
The explosion destroyed the military vehicle, leaving two soldiers and a civilian killed and another civilian injured at the scene, a military source in Buea hinted Cameroon Concord News.
The Francophone dominated military have been in clashes with Ambazonia Restoration Forces since 2017.
16, September 2020
By Fon Lawrence