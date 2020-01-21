There is an acute shortage of
native doctors today in the country’s two English-speaking regions of the
country due to the ongoing civil war that is tearing the country apart.
Most native doctors, who used to
say they could even prevent thunder from striking, have all vanished ever since
the civil war broke out.
Native doctors have been targeted
by both government forces and Amba fighters for different reasons.
Government troops accuse them of
preparing the amulets, known as Odeshi, which are supposedly protecting the
fighters against the military’s superior fire power.
Amba boys, for their part, have
been targeting these doctors whose ability to protect anybody against death has
not been tested.
Some Amba fighters have even had
to take the native doctors with them to their jungle for them to spend time on
practices that can protect them against bullets.
But some of the native doctors
have been killed by bullets during fierce confrontations between the warring
factions. Strangely, they could not protect themselves.
Speaking to a native doctor from
Kumba who has become an IDP in Douala in East Cameroon, he said that the
fighting had ruined his business.
Asked why he had to leave Kumba
due to the fighting, he said bullets did not need a visa to reach anybody,
adding that it would be foolhardy for anyone to stand in the way of a roaring
bullet.
He added that most of his work
tools had been ruined due to the fighting; stressing that living in East
Cameroon was like living in Hell as he could not speak French.
He said he was praying for the
fighting to end, adding that he had embraced God and would be mixing western
religion and his native medicine to produce better results.
He urged his colleagues who had
fled to Nigeria to return home so that they could work together to bring about
peace in the war-torn country.
He pointed out that poverty was
stalking him like a stubborn shadow since he had lost his clients and
constituting a new client base in East Cameroon was indeed challenging.
He stressed that there were many
mentally-ill people today in the two English-speaking regions of the country
because of the war, adding that if the war had stopped, he and his colleagues
could have helped to stabilize those who have been mentally and psychologically
scarred by the war.
He opined that more native
doctors would be required, as many had died due to poverty and lost business
opportunities.
He indicated that there was a lot
of work for new native doctors, especially those who could stand the pressure
and stress of dealing with mentally-ill persons.
21, January 2020
By Joachim Arrey