1, February 2020
A pirate gang has abducted a passenger from a ferry off Southern Cameroons. The incident took place five nautical miles (9 km) off Limbe on Thursday morning; we understand six gunmen in speed boat were involved in the action.
Southern Cameroons: Pirates kidnap passenger from ferry off Limbe sea
