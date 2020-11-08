On behalf of the people of the Southern Cameroons, I write to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden on his election as the 46thPresident of the United States of America and to Kamala Harris on her remarkable accomplishment as the first female Vice President-elect.
President-elect Joe Biden brings a wealth of experience in foreign policy to the White House. At this challenging moment for the Southern Cameroons, we look forward to working closely together.
Congratulations again to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
8, November 2020
Southern Cameroons Vice President congratulates Joe Biden on US election victory 0
Regards,
Dabney Yerima
Vice Prsident
Federal Republic of Ambazonia