8, January 2020
Suspected Ambazonia Fighters attack Gendarmerie Post in French Cameroun 0
A gendarmerie unit in the Noun Division, East Cameroon, reportedly came under attack.
Heavily armed men suspected of being Ambazonia Restoration fighters from Southern Cameroons stormed the area as drunk East Cameroonian gendarm officers slept on duty.
A source says the attackers were nine in number and some even spoke French which has led many to think that they could just be some East Cameroonian robbers seeking better weapons.
The attackers made away with sophisticated weapons which will surely be used in the days ahead to commit some violent crimes.