Msgr. Michael Bibi, Auxiliary
Bishop of Bamenda has been appointed by the Holy Father Pope Francis as
Apostolic Administrator of Buea Diocese. The appointment was made today
28/12/2019 at 12noon Vatican time. By this appointment also, the Holy Father
has accepted the resignation of Mgr. Immanuel Bushu as Bishop of Buea.
Rt. Rev. Michael Miabesue Bibi 48 year old
hails from Bamessing, Ngoketunjia Division. Until his new appointment, he has
been the Auxiliary Bishop of Bamenda, right from the day of his nomination as
Bishop on 24th January 2017. According to the new appointment he still
maintains this function.
He is also Titular Bishop of Amudarsa. The Rt.
Rev. Michael Bibi will be administering the Diocese of Buea, with the right to
residence until a new bishop is appointed for the diocese. It is worth
reiterating again that during his new task, he would still remain the Auxiliary
of Bamenda.
29, December 2019
The Holy Father appoints Bishop Michael Bibi as Apostolic Administrator of Buea Diocese 0
Msgr. Michael Bibi, Auxiliary Bishop of Bamenda has been appointed by the Holy Father Pope Francis as Apostolic Administrator of Buea Diocese. The appointment was made today 28/12/2019 at 12noon Vatican time. By this appointment also, the Holy Father has accepted the resignation of Mgr. Immanuel Bushu as Bishop of Buea.
Rt. Rev. Michael Miabesue Bibi 48 year old hails from Bamessing, Ngoketunjia Division. Until his new appointment, he has been the Auxiliary Bishop of Bamenda, right from the day of his nomination as Bishop on 24th January 2017. According to the new appointment he still maintains this function.
He is also Titular Bishop of Amudarsa. The Rt. Rev. Michael Bibi will be administering the Diocese of Buea, with the right to residence until a new bishop is appointed for the diocese. It is worth reiterating again that during his new task, he would still remain the Auxiliary of Bamenda.
Source: Kumbo Diocese