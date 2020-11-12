Tensions and divisions continue to mount in the United States, which still has two self-declared presidents. That’s even though vote counts remain unfinished, in a very tight race and in a uniquely-conducted vote which was preceded by months of controversy.
For the past week there has been enormous grassroots pressure, mainly coming from conservatives, that confidence in the electoral system has been so repeatedly undermined that a rush to judgment is not acceptable to many.
The state of Georgia announced they need to recount every ballot by hand, and lawsuits may force several other states to do the same. Democrats and seemingly all of the mainstream media are demanding President Donald Trump concede, with challenger Joe Biden maintaining a slight lead.
Top Republicans have refused to acknowledge Biden as the president-elect and thrown their support behind Trump to not concede. Many have insisted that Trump is within his rights to look into charges of “irregularities” in last week’s election.
Three of the past six presidential elections are now disputed. Many warn that massive alienation, instability and possibly violence could result if a large minority refuses to accept any final vote results which are not subjected to the check and balance of a judicial review.
Support for judicial review of the electoral process mainly falls along party lines. For decades the US has had endemic low voter turnout, but those who do vote have become extremely polarized, with the disputed election of the year 2000 often cited as a primary reason.
Without a concession, tensions and legal battles are likely to mount for weeks. On December 6 the Electoral College meets – the US does not decide their president by direct vote – and that institution has become increasingly unpopular due the 2016 disputed election.
One week after they went to vote, the US has become even more bitterly divided regarding their executive branch and electoral system.
12, November 2020
The United States still has two self-declared presidents 0
Tensions and divisions continue to mount in the United States, which still has two self-declared presidents. That’s even though vote counts remain unfinished, in a very tight race and in a uniquely-conducted vote which was preceded by months of controversy.
For the past week there has been enormous grassroots pressure, mainly coming from conservatives, that confidence in the electoral system has been so repeatedly undermined that a rush to judgment is not acceptable to many.
The state of Georgia announced they need to recount every ballot by hand, and lawsuits may force several other states to do the same. Democrats and seemingly all of the mainstream media are demanding President Donald Trump concede, with challenger Joe Biden maintaining a slight lead.
Top Republicans have refused to acknowledge Biden as the president-elect and thrown their support behind Trump to not concede. Many have insisted that Trump is within his rights to look into charges of “irregularities” in last week’s election.
Three of the past six presidential elections are now disputed. Many warn that massive alienation, instability and possibly violence could result if a large minority refuses to accept any final vote results which are not subjected to the check and balance of a judicial review.
Support for judicial review of the electoral process mainly falls along party lines. For decades the US has had endemic low voter turnout, but those who do vote have become extremely polarized, with the disputed election of the year 2000 often cited as a primary reason.
Without a concession, tensions and legal battles are likely to mount for weeks. On December 6 the Electoral College meets – the US does not decide their president by direct vote – and that institution has become increasingly unpopular due the 2016 disputed election.
One week after they went to vote, the US has become even more bitterly divided regarding their executive branch and electoral system.
Source: Presstv