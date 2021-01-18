US President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming chief of staff Ron Klain has warned that the COVID death toll in the US will reach 500,000 by the end of February as Biden is set to assume control of a struggling economy and surging coronavirus outbreak in less than two days.
“The virus is going to get worse before it gets better. People who are contracting the virus today will start to get sick next month, will add to the death toll in late February, even March, so it’s going to take awhile to turn this around,” Klain said
The United States is fast approaching 400,000 virus deaths, with about 3,300 Americans dying from the coronavirus every day in the country.
More than 23,983,600 people in the United States have been infected with the coronavirus as of Monday.
Over the past week, there have been an average of 218,971 cases per day in the US, an increase of 3 percent from the average two weeks earlier.
Klain said the Biden’s team was “inheriting a huge mess” in terms of vaccine production and distribution in comments directed at states’ disappointment that a reserve of additional vaccines that the Trump administration had promised to release did not exist, US media say.
“But we have a plan to fix it,” said Klain, who has been critical of President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We think there are things we can do to speed up the delivery of that vaccine.”
18, January 2021
Source: Presstv