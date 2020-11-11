Nearly 50 Cameroonian asylum seekers are scheduled to be deported from the US.
Some of them are Southern Cameroons activists who face arrest warrants in La Republique du Cameroun and political persecution from French Cameroun government forces known for conducting extrajudicial killings.
Several have hinted that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have tortured them into signing their deportation papers and forcibly took their fingerprints.
Last month, dozens of Southern Cameroonian asylum seekers were deported, many of whom are now missing. Advocates say Black asylum seekers are being disproportionately targeted with mass deportations.
11, November 2020
